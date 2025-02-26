Crews responded to a fire in Hampton, New Hampshire on Friday night that sent a woman to the hospital, officials said.

Fire crews responded after neighbors reported the fire.

Crews say they made their way through the heavy smoke to find the woman who lives there and get her out.

Officials said she suffered significant injuries but was conscious when she was taken out of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

