ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police worked through the night looking for a teenager and a car believed to be connected to two people found dead at a home in Acton.

Investigators said they responded to a home on Martha Lane just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday to conduct a well-being check. When they arrived, they found an adult woman and a teenage boy dead inside the home.

Police in Wayland were seen surrounding a car in Wayland early Wednesday morning; someone appeared to be taken into custody in the vicinity as well.

Authorities have not said if the two scenes are related.

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