STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman is set to face a judge Wednesday in connection with the death of a Boston police officer who was found unresponsive outside a home in Canton.

Karen A. Read, 41, is slated to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court on charges of manslaughter, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death, and motor vehicle homicide, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announced.

Read allegedly drove to Fairview Road in Canton with Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe just before midnight Friday. The relationship between Read and O’Keefe is not clear at this time.

O’Keefe, 46, of Canton, was found unresponsive outside a home in that neighborhood early Saturday morning and officials said he appeared to have been outside for some time.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead several hours later, Morrissey said.

The Boston Police Department released a statement following Read’s arrest that read, “The Boston Police Department continues to grieve over the tragic loss of our brother Police Officer John O’Keefe. John was a kind person, dedicated to his family, and will be greatly missed by his coworkers and anyone who had the privilege of meeting him. Today, the Massachusetts State Police and the Norfolk County District Attorney‘s Office arrested the person responsible for John’s death.”

“At this time, we are stunned and saddened and offer whatever support we can to John’s family,” the statement continued. “Boston Police Peer Support will be available to assist department members in need of emotional support.”

No additional information was immediately available.

