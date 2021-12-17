SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus woman is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the beating death of a man last week, officials said.

Angjeliki Hodaj, 33, of Saugus, will be arraigned in Lynn District Court in connection with the Dec. 11 death of Michael Norton, 26, who was found tied up and dead in a home on Collins Avenue, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)