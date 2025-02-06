BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman is set to be arraigned Friday on a murder charge in connection with the death of a man at a marina in Charlestown earlier this week, officials said.

Nora Nelson, 24, of Boston, was taken into custody at the scene Sunday evening on three outstanding warrants and later then named a person of interest in the death of Joseph Donohue, 65, of Charlestown, who was found dead in a houseboat Sunday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Donohue was stabbed to death.

Police say they were granted the murder arrest warrant Thursday out of Charlestown District Court.

Nelson previously worked as a contractor for Fort Meade in Maryland, “creating technology for missiles.” Most recently, she interned at Harvard University, prosecutors said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)