Woman to be returned to NH to face charge of killing mother

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A woman arrested in Florida for the fatal shooting of her mother in Goffstown, New Hampshire, is waiving extradition.

Officials say 49-year-old Jennifer Clow will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The prosecutor charged Clow with knowing and reckless second-degree murder for the death of her mother, Sally Miller.

Authorities discovered the body of the 72-year-old Miller in her home in Goffstown while conducting a welfare check on her Friday. Her death was ruled a homicide over the weekend.

Clow was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge in Naples, Florida, on Sunday, a day after a warrant was issued in New Hampshire. Law enforcement officials declined to release further details about what led to the killing.

