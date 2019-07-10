Woman told she can’t display Trump flag outside apartment

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman is in a dispute over a 2020 Trump flag that housing authority officials say she can’t hang outside her rental unit.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that Kay Keenan of Rochester says her flag was removed and left by her door with a note from the property manager asking her not to hang it again.

Rochester Housing Authority officials say political signs or flags are not allowed outside homes, but that Keenan could hang her flag over a window inside so that it’s visible.

The lease indicates that the exterior of the units are considered common spaces.

Keenan is appealing.

Keenan says she wants to send a message that it’s ok to openly support Trump. The 67-year-old says she’s being penalized for living in low-income housing.

