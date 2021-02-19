Woman tracks down windsurfer, returns Go-Pro camera recovered on Winthrop beach

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winthrop woman said she was able to track down a windsurfer who lost his Go-Pro camera that turned up at a local beach.

Josephine Fatta found the Go-Pro camera when walking on Yirrell Beach in Winthrop a month ago.

After sharing the video on it this week, she was able to track down the man, who is part of a windsurfer’s group.

Fatta said one of his friends in the group saw the video. She was able to mail the camera to him on Friday.

