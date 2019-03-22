BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman who became trapped under a Green Line train in Boston Thursday evening is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Jordan Niles witnessed the moments when officers worked to get the woman out from underneath the Green Line’s E branch train at Heath Street Station just after 6 p.m.

“We just saw police under the train and all these sirens coming from out of nowhere,” he recalled. “I did hear one of the people on site that was helping the victim say just breathe.”

The woman was eventually rescued and taken to a local hospital.

Nearby streets were closed and the Green Line service was stopped in the area s police investigated.

Transit investigators could be seen placing evidence markers and taking photographs as they worked to piece together what happened.

Regular service resumed around 7:30 p.m.

