Woman traveling to Paris caught at Logan Airport with knives hidden in knee brace

BOSTON (WHDH) - TSA officers at Boston’s Logan Airport recently stopped a woman destined for Paris who had four table knives hidden in her knee brace as she tried to pass through security.

Officers found the collection of knives “artfully concealed” in a neoprene-style brace on Wednesday after the woman, who was in a wheelchair, placed it on a checkpoint conveyor belt, according to Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein.

After officers unwrapped the brace and found the knives, officials say the woman simply “laughed.”

“The TSA officer who pulled out the knives showed them to the woman and she laughed, but I can assure you that trying to artfully conceal any sort of weapon in an effort to get it onto an airplane is no laughing matter,” said Robert Allison, TSA’s federal security director for Massachusetts.

The woman, a resident of London, England, was not allowed to board her flight.

The knives were confiscated by Massachusetts State Police.

@TSA officers detected four knives artfully concealed inside a woman’s knee brace at @BostonLogan on Wednesday. She was not permitted to catch her flight. pic.twitter.com/GK9etFBKH4 — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) June 14, 2019

