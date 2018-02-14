A Georgia woman is turning to social media in an attempt to find her long lost biological father.

Rebekah Chad of Augusta, Georgia, turned to Facebook in search of her biological father.

Chad posted a photo of herself on Feb. 6 holding a sign with the limited amount of information she had about her biological father.

The sign read that Chad had been born on August 18, 1993, at the Medical College of Georgia. Her mother met her father in 1992 when she bought a car from a Nissan dealership he worked at.

On the post she wrote, “I never thought I’d be the one to do this. I’m still trying to find my real father and it’s been pretty tough being I have such little information about him. Please share. If this goes viral I may just find him somewhere.”

According to a local media interview Chad’s progress in her quest may be affected since the Nissan dealership is now closed, however, at the time of writing, Chad’s post had 2,343 shares and she has also started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for any potential paternity test.

You can see her post below.

