PINE, Colo. (WHDH) — A woman armed with a baseball bat fought off a mother bear who attacked her husband inside their home in Pine, Colorado Monday night.

The 71-year-old man and his wife were watching TV around 8:30 p.m. when they heard noises coming from upstairs.

The husband investigated the sound and came face-to-face with a mother bear, who broke into the house with her cub to eat a loaf of bread, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife.

The two began engaging in what the man described as a boxing match before the wife rushed into the room and hit the wild animal multiple times with a baseball bat, causing it to run outside of the home.

The cub ran after its mother following the attack.

The husband suffered from numerous lacerations to his face, chest and arms.

He was treated at his home and did not go to a hospital, Colorado Parks & Wildlife said.

Officers and their K9s searched the area for the bear and reportedly found her Tuesday morning, roughly 900 yards from the home where the attack occurred.

She was euthanized shortly before 7 a.m., according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife.

Her cub has not be located.

Wildlife officers are continuing to monitor the area.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)