A woman was arrested and charged with assault for allegedly spraying officers with a fire extinguisher at the Atlanta Airport Tuesday evening.

A traveler captured the aftermath in a series of photos and videos she posted to Facebook.

Lori Stanton said she saw the woman running to board a plane and cursing at staff when they wouldn’t let her board at Hartsfield-Jackson International .

She said the woman then grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed a security guard in the face.

Stanton’s video shows the area near Gate D9 in a cloud of chemicals as people fan their faces to avoid inhaling the fire retardant powder.

Police say the woman kicked and spit at officers as they tried to detain her. She was treated for minor injuries and taken to jail.

Three airport workers were taken to the hospital with complaints of respiratory issues.

