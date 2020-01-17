Woman uses hammer to fight off snake that attacked her as she sat on toilet

(WHDH) — A woman who was attacked by a snake as she sat down on her toilet was forced to use a hammer to fend off the fierce reptile in what turned out to be a bloody battle.

The snake sank its fangs into the thigh of Chunya Sittiwichai’s mother, prompting loud screams for help, the Mirror reported.

Sittiwichai posted about the Thai woman’s experience on Facebook, explaining that the snake had been coiled in the toilet prior to the horrifying incident.

The woman is said to have grabbed the snake by the head in an attempt to pull it off her thigh but it instead tightened its grip, causing blood to gush out of her leg, the news outlet reported.

“My mom almost lost consciousness while the snake continued squeezing,” Sittiwichai said.

Sittiwichai and her brother brought their mother a knife and hammer to fight off the snake.

“She pushed the head on the floor and screamed for my brother to get a hammer and after some hitting the snake finally stopped squeezing,” Sittiwichai recalled.

Photos from the nightmarish encounter showed blood all over the bathroom walls and floor.

The woman was treated with stitches for her bite wound.

