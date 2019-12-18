Woman using snowblower struck, injured by drunken driver

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — Police say a woman using a snowblower near a road in Essex was hit and injured by a drunk driver.

Essex police say the driver fled the scene Tuesday afternoon. He was found with help from a witness.

Michael Arnold, 30, of Essex, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and drunken driving with injuries. The woman was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Arnold was expected to appear in court on Wednesday. It was not immediately known if he was being represented by an attorney.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)