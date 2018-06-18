BOSTON (WHDH) - After a kidney transplant, a second heart transplant and a visit from Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Lauren Meizo’s more than five-month hospital stay has finally come to an end.

The 28-year-old is battling a rare form of muscular dystrophy and has spent the last several months at Brigham and Women’s Hospital while undergoing her second round of transplants.

Gronkowski has been by Meizo’s side throughout treatment, making her dreams come true with a special hospital visit before her surgeries.

“He raised my spirits,” she said. “I’m kind of known as the Gronk girl now.”

Meizo said Gronk’s support has had more of an impact than she could’ve imagined.

“It’s incredible how many people my story has reached,” she said. “How many potential live my story can save.”

Meizo said she’s excited to see what’s in store after what is hopefully her last major hospital visit.

“I’m excited to see what life brings,” she said. “I’m ready for this.”

Meizo said she is most looking forward to finally sleeping in her own bed.

