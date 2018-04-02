Woman waiting for heart, kidney transplants meets Rob Gronkowski

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Massachusetts woman in the hospital awaiting heart and kidney transplants had her wish of meeting Patriots start Rob Gronkowski come true.

Lauren Meizo, 27, has a rare form of muscular dystrophy and is being treated at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She received her first heart transplant in 2013 and is now waiting for her second transplant, along with a kidney.

“Mentally, I’m doing fine, not ready to give up yet. I’ve done this before, I can do it again,” said Meizo.

Meizo is a big Patriots fan, took to the social media last week, saying a visit from Gronkowski would lift her spirits.

“I need a pick-me-up. I think it’d be great if he walked through the door!” said Meizo.

To Meizo’s delight, Gronk ultimately walked through that door and paid her visit.

“Gronk made my wish come true,” Meizo said in a Facebook post on Monday.

