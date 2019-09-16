Woman walking dog injured in Reading coyote attack

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman walking her dog in the backyard of a home in Reading was attacked and injured by a coyote on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on Avalon Road near Whitehall Lane around 3:40 p.m. spoke with a woman who said she had just suffered scratches to her arm during an encounter with a coyote, according to the Reading Police Department.

The woman’s injuries are not believed to be serious. The dog was not hurt.

Police believe the woman and her dog may have come across a previously unknown coyote’s den in an overgrown area of the yard.

“Our early investigation indicates that this coyote was acting in defense of itself and its pups, and so we do not believe there is any threat to the public,” Deputy Police Chief David Clark said in a press release. “We encourage residents to exercise caution if they’re walking in the area but emphasize that we don’t believe there is any cause for concern.”

Reading police are working with the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game to determine if any further action should be taken.

The public is not at risk but police shared the following wildlife tips to avoid coyote encounters:

Secure your garbage

Keep your bird feeder areas clean

Protect produce and livestock

Feed pets indoors

Close off crawl spaces

Protect pets

