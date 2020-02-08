Woman wants answers after oil delivered to the wrong home in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Falmouth woman has been forced out of her home after she says oil was delivered there by mistake.

The woman told 7News that her basement floor was covered in heating oil after a company dumped it into her basement when she wasn’t home.

Approximately 30 to 50 gallons of heating oil were dumped right through her pipes into the basement.

She told 7News that she heats her home with gas and doesn’t even own an oil tank.

Environmental inspectors examined her home.

She is living with her mother while the basement is being aired out.

She wants whoever is responsible to pay for clean up the mess and pay for the damage was done to her home.

She said many belongings and keepsakes were damaged during the incident as well.

