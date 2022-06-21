CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman accused of stabbing a man in the head with a knife has been extradited from Boston to New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced.

On May 13, police received an arrest warrant for Stephanie Beard, charging her with second degree murder for causing the death of John Glennon in Manchester, New Hampshire, as well as theft by unauthorized taking for exercising unauthorized control over his car.

On May 14, the Boston Police Department arrested Beard on the warrant in Boston and charged her with being a Fugitive from Justice. Tuesday morning, she had a hearing at the South Boston Division of the Boston Municipal Court. She waived her right to extradition proceedings and was transported b ack to New Hampshire to face charges there. Her arraignment is scheduled for June 22 in Manchester.

Police found Glennon, 71, dead in his Franklin Street apartment in Manchester. Authorities say Beard, 34, stabbed Glennon in the head with a knife before stealing his Subaru Impreza.

An autopsy determined the cause of Glennon’s death was multiple sharp force injuries and that the manner of his death was homicide.

Neighbors described Glennon as a quiet local resident.

One neighbor called him “a very nice guy” who “just said hi to people, stayed to himself.”

