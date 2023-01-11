BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman who purchased a condo from Ana Walshe, the Cohasset man who is facing a criminal charge in connection with his wife’s disappearance, said the rushed deal was done in cash and it was mentioned that the 39-year-old mother of three was planning to move to the nation’s capital.

Laura Sylvan said it was a roughly $200,000 cash deal and now she wonders if the purchase had anything to do with Ana Walshe’s mysterious disappearance.

“I had a sense from the seller’s agent that she did want to move along with this purchase and it was mentioned that she wanted to move down to Washington, D.C., so she wanted to wrap it up and get the money and so it went very quickly and easily,” she recalled.

After learning that Ana was missing, Sylvan said she wondered if it was all connected.

“I just had an interesting moment and thought, ‘Oh wow, she just sold the condo on the 29th and got over $200,000 and now days later she’s gone’ — I just wondered.”

Sylvan said she hasn’t been approached by investigators but that she would be happy to speak with them.

