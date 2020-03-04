A woman in California faced a harsh reality when she went to put her “perfect” plant in a new vase.

Caelie Wilkes had been caring for a succulent for two years by watering it and leaving it in her kitchen window to get sunlight.

“I had a watering plan for it, if someone else tried to water my succulent I would get so defensive because I just wanted to keep good care of it,” she wrote on Facebook. “I absolutely loved my succulent.”

Wilkes decided on Friday to take the succulent out of its original plastic container and put it in a new vase, but when she removed the plant, she found out it was fake.

“I put so much love into this plant!” she exclaimed. “I washed it’s leaves. Tried my hardest to keep it looking it’s best, and it’s completely plastic!”

The fake plant had been sitting on Styrofoam with sand glued to the top.

Her story went viral online and Home Depot sent her several real succulents.

