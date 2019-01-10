Woman who claimed ‘sovereign nation status’ after Abington police pursuit held on high bail

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 36-year-old Bridgewater woman who led police on a low-speed pursuit following a crash in Abington on Thursday is facing several criminal charges despite claiming “sovereign nation status” prior to her arrest, officials said.

Jessica Davis was ordered held on $500,000 bail after she was arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges including failure to stop for police and resisting arrest.

An Abington police officer who witnessed a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 139 about 6:30 a.m. checked on the driver of one of the vehicles before pursuing the other motorist, later identified Davis, after she allegedly left the scene.

After following Davis as she drove 35 mph about three miles down the road, the Abington officer and a state trooper that joined the pursuit boxed in her vehicle and eventually had to break the window to get her out of the car, according to police.

“They ordered her to open the door which she refused. The officers tried to open the door but it was locked,” prosecutor Matthew Chin said in court. “They had to break the window with a seatbelt cutter and move the defendant forcefully out of the motor vehicle.”

While being interviewed by police, Davis allegedly claimed to be part of a sovereign nation and didn’t believe in government, which meant she didn’t have to follow Massachusetts laws, according to Abington Police Chief David Majenski.

“She claimed she was of a sovereign nation and that she doesn’t abide by the rights or laws of the Commonwealth,” he said.

Davis’ attorney William Gillespie argued that his client was scared and driving with a suspended license.

“She was scared. She says when the first police officer approached, he punched the window instead of saying please roll your window down, license, and registration,” he said.

As of Thursday night, Davis had not posted bail. She is due back in court at a later date.

36 y/o Jessica Davis arraigned now for resisting arrest. Prosecutor says @AbingtonPDMass tried to pull her over after a crash, she refused and they had to break car window & yank her out. She allegedly claimed to have “sovereign nation status” & doesn’t follow MA laws. #7news pic.twitter.com/wYTwAkgHiM — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) January 10, 2019

