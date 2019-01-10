Woman who claimed ‘sovereign nation status’ after Abington police pursuit to be arraigned

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 36-year-old Bridgewater woman who led police on a low-speed pursuit following a crash in Abington on Thursday is facing several criminal charges despite claiming “sovereign nation status” prior to her arrest, officials said.

An Abington police officer who witnessed a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 139 about 6:30 a.m. checked on the driver of one of the vehicles before pursuing the other motorist, later identified as Jessica Davis, after she allegedly left the scene.

After following Davis as she drove 35 mph about three miles down the road, the Abington officer and a state trooper that joined the pursuit boxed in her vehicle and eventually had to break the window to get her out of the car, according to police.

While being interviewed by police, Davis allegedly claimed to be part of a sovereign nation and didn’t believe in government, which meant she didn’t have to follow Massachusetts laws.

She is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Brockton District Court on charges including failure to stop for police and resisting arrest.

