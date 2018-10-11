Woman who dragged pedestrian from Chinatown onto I-93 sentenced to jail

BOSTON (WHDH) – A Sandwich woman who hit and dragged a pedestrian from Chinatown onto Interstate 93 with her car before driving off in 2016 has been sentenced to jail.

Xiao Ying Zhou, 47, was sentenced at Suffolk Superior Court Thursday after she pleaded guilty to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a collision causing personal injury, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, authorities announced.

Zhou struck a now 51-year-old woman and her husband as they crossed Kneeland Street in Chinatown during the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2016, according to prosecutors. She kept driving onto Interstate 93 southbound with the woman trapped beneath her vehicle.

The victim sustained serious injuries but survived. She requires a walker for mobility, needs help with basic daily activities and lost the ability to grip objects with her right hand, prosecutors said. She also underwent extensive skin grafts to her face, torso and legs.

Prosecutors asked for a sentence of up to 12 years but Judge Peter Krupp ordered Zhou to up to six years behind bars.

