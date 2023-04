METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who drove her car into Methuen home is now facing OUI charges.

Police say they found evidence the driver was huffing and blacked out when she crashed into a house on Broadway Street, causing the porch to collapse.

According to police, the woman is a repeat offender for driving under the influence of drugs.

