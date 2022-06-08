NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who drowned while swimming at a Nahant country club on Tuesday has been identified.

Officers responded the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. and found 22-year-old Elke Noblesse unresponsive, according to a release issued by the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

Noblesse was taken to Salem Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The incident is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

