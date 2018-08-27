OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (WHDH) — A woman led authorities on a wild chase after accusing the deputies of being witches, warlocks and a part of the Illuminati, authorities said.

A dash camera recording shows deputies conducting a motor vehicle stop in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin, when the driver suddenly speeds away after asking a deputy for identification. A chase ensued and a second car with flashers joined the original SUV involved.

At one point, a deputy tried to lay down stop sticks and nearly got hit by the SUV.

The driver eventually pulled over.

“See my hands. Don’t shot me, in Jesus name. You have no power or authority over me,” the driver yelled. “I want to see some ID. Before you step near the vehicle, I want to see some ID.”

Deputies shattered a window and handcuffed the woman.

“Are you guys Illuminati or Mason?” she asked as they took her out of the car.

“You’re not really cops. You’re witches and warlocks,” she continued.

The driver of the second car was later found and arrested.

They are due in court on Sept. 4.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)