Woman who offered reward in husband’s death arrested for his murder 13 years later

(WHDH) — A woman who offered a $25,000 reward for information about her husband’s 2006 murder was arrested last week on a homicide charge, authorities announced.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 65, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, was nabbed on Nov. 27 and charged in the shooting death of 58-year-old Kenneth E. Juedes, according to Marathon County Sheriff Scott R. Parks.

“From the onset of this investigation, all evidence led detectives to believe Kenneth was intentionally shot to death while in his home,” Parks said in a statement.

In early 2007, Schulz-Juedes offered $25,000 of her own money as a reward for anyone who had information on her husband’s murder, WSAW-TV reported.

Schulz-Juedes’ children later grew suspicious and sued her, alleging she killed her husband in an attempt to recover hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance, the Wausau Daily Herald reported.

Schulz-Juedes was arraigned Monday and ordered held at the Marathon County Jail on $1 million bond, according to the Herald.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)