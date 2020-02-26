STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who prompted an hours-long SWAT standoff in Stoughton after allegedly pointing a BB gun at her neighbor has been ordered held without bail.

Stacien Lewis appeared in Stoughton District Court on Tuesday to be arraigned on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and violation of a harassment prevention order.

Lewis’ neighbor called police Monday around 4 p.m. to report that Lewis had been standing on her own front porch at 412 Willow St. when she pointed what appeared to be a gun at her, police said.

The neighbor reportedly added that Lewis has threatened to shoot her in the past and that she has an order of harassment prevention against Lewis.

Officers responding to the incident attempted to get Lewis out of her home peacefully but their requests weren’t met, police added.

Authorities closed Willow Street and ordered area residents to shelter-in-place as detectives, K-9 units, SWAT units and crisis negotiators arrived at the scene.

At around 9 p.m., Lewis and her adult son exited their home and were detained by officers.

Authorities recovered a BB gun that looked like a real firearm during a search of the home, police said.

Lewis has a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday.

