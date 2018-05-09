Woman who thought she had runny nose finds out it was a brain fluid leak

(WHDH) – A woman who suffered from a runny nose for several years was shocked after she discovered that she really didn’t have any allergies. Instead, she had a brain fluid leak.

Kendra Jackson told KETV that she initially thought she had really bad allergies.

“Everywhere I went I always had a box of Puffs, always stuffed in my pocket,” she said.

Jackson said the symptoms started after she hit her head in a traumatic car accident in 2013. Since then, she has been coughing, sneezing and blowing her nose.

“[It was] like a waterfall, continuously, and then it would run to the back of my throat,” Jackson told KETV.

Jackson said she went to several doctors, but they all told her the cause was allergies. However, doctors at Nebraska Medicine later discovered the cause of her symptoms were not allergies at all, but instead a cerebrospinal fluid leak.

Basically, nearly a half-pint of brain fluid was leaking out of her nose every day.

Doctors were able to repair the leak, and expect Jackson to make a full recovery.

“I don’t have to carry around the tissue anymore, and I’m getting some sleep,” Jackson said.

