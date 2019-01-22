Woman who vanished after leaving Boston bar found alive in Charlestown, suspect arrested

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 23-year-old woman who had been missing since leaving a Faneuil Hall bar on Saturday night was found alive Tuesday in a housing development in Charlestown, police said.

Olivia Ambrose, who is from Wenham and lives in Jamaica Plain, was found at an apartment at the Bunker Hill housing complex after an extensive search conducted by Boston and transit police, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said.

Ambrose has since been taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The man whose apartment she was found in, Victor Pena, 38, has been arrested on a kidnapping charge and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Gross thanked the Ambrose family, the diligent work of law enforcement, members of the public, and the media for contributing to help located Olivia.

He also stressed that the situation was still under investigation and residents were urged to call police with any information they may have.

BREAKING: ”She’s alive. She’s alright.” Family spokesperson confirms to me Olivia Ambrose has been found alive. We are here at Charlestown with the latest #7news pic.twitter.com/SLkMDKHFV0 — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) January 22, 2019

Prior to the press conference, family spokesperson Gina Addis told 7News that Ambrose had been found safe, saying, “she’s alright, she’s alive.”

Addis also said the Ambrose family is beyond grateful for the tireless work law enforcement officials put in as they searched for Olivia.

“The Ambrose family is so grateful for the monumental efforts of the Boston Police Department and the MBTA and Transit police who have worked tirelessly over the last three days to bring Olivia home. They also want to thank all of the staff at Hennessey’s Bar who has been so helpful since Olivia went missing,” Addis said in a statement. “The Ambrose family is also so appreciative of all the efforts, prayers and good wishes of their friends, family, and complete strangers who have helped in the efforts to find Olivia. And finally, they want to thank Olivia’s co-workers at Toast who sprang into action and were instrumental in getting the word out. The family is overjoyed.”

She had been last seen in the area of 25 Union Street about 11 p.m. on Saturday.

No additional information was immediately available.

