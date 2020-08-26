Woman who went missing for months has been found safe, Fall River police say

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who had been missing since November 2019 has been found safe, Fall River police said Thursday.

Maria Mallett, 53, had last been seen in Providence, Rhode Island, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Authorities announced on Thursday morning that she has been located.

No additional information was immediately available.

