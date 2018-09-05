Woman whose child swallowed heroin ordered held without bail

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman whose toddler swallowed a bag of fentanyl-laced heroin has been held without bail pending a hearing to determine whether she is dangerous.

Saranah Raposa was arrested around 11 a.m. Tuesday in Attleboro and arraigned later that day in New Bedford on charges including reckless endangerment and assault and battery on a child with a dangerous weapon.

The Standard-Times reports that the 30-year-old New Bedford woman was held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Prosecutors say the 21-month-old boy swallowed part of a plastic bag that contained heroin on Aug. 28. He was taken to a hospital and placed on a Narcan drip. He has since been stabilized and is in state custody.

Raposa’s public defender said that her client has started treatment for addiction.