(WHDH) — A woman won $10 million on a scratch ticket after she accidentally pushed the wrong button on a lottery vending machine during a trip to the supermarket.

LaQuedra Edwards, of Los Angeles County, had put $40 into a Lottery Scratchers vending machine at a Vons Supermarket in Tarzana in November 2021 when a “rude person” bumped into her, causing her to accidentally push the wrong number on the machine, the California Lottery said Wednesday in a news release.

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing, and just walked out the door,” Edwards told the lottery.

Down dropped a $30 “200X” scratch ticket — a selection Edwards never intended to make.

Edwards says she was irritated not only because of the person who bumped her, but also she had spent 75 percent of her lottery money on one ticket, instead of being able to buy her usual selection of cheaper ones.

When Edwards got to her car, she started scratching the ticket and discovered that she had won the game’s top prize of $10 million.

“I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket), and I almost crashed my car,” Edwards joked. “I just kept thinking this can’t be right.”

Vons Supermarket got a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

