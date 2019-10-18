Woman wins $1M lotto prize on ticket bought at Westborough gas station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Westborough woman is the seventh $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant game.

Asha Sharma chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She bought her winning ticket at Turnpike Shell on Turnpike Road in Westborough.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Two $5 million prizes and eight additional $1 million prizes are still available in the $20 instant game.

