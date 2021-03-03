Woman wins $1M lotto prize on ticket sold in North Grafton

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Millbury woman has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1Million” instant ticket game.

Charlene Duplisea chose the annuity option on her prize and received her first of 20 annual payments of $50,000 (before taxes).

Her winning ticket was purchased at New Ultramart Convenience located at 215 Worcester St. in North Grafton. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

