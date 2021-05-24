Woman wins $1M Mass. Lottery prize on ticket sold at Reading American Legion Post

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Reading woman is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X Bonus” instant ticket game.

Gladys Christopher bought the ticket from a vending machine. She opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

She bought her winning ticket at American Legion Post 62 on Ash Street in Reading.

The Post will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

