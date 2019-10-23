Woman wins $1M Mass. lotto prize on ticket sold in Swansea

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island woman is the latest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “200X” game.

Mary Foley, of West Warwick, chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using portions of her winnings to take her family to Ireland and to buy a Jeep.

She purchased her winning ticket at James Quick Mart on James Reynolds Road in Swansea.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

One $15 million prize and 21 additional $1 million prizes are still available in the $30 instant game.

