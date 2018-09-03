SAN ANTONIO (WHDH) — A woman driving an SUV with a baby on board led police on a high-speed chase through San Antonio before crashing into another vehicle and fleeing from the scene.

Helicopter video released by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows the woman driving across several lanes of traffic with police cruisers behind her on June 15.

She attempts to run a red light and crashes into the back of another vehicle, according to police.

The woman jumped out of her car, grabbed a baby in a travel seat and began running away.

Shortly after, she tried to carjack another car, at which point police surrounded the vehicle and placed her under arrest.

Reports say the baby was taken into the care of social services and the woman was charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child.

