Woman with coronavirus discharged from hospital just months shy of her 100th birthday

ALBANY, Ga. (WHDH) — A woman just a few months shy of her 100th birthday made history at a Georgia hospital as the oldest COVID-19 patient they’ve discharged.

Medical workers lined the halls of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany to cheer on Maude Burke as she left the facility following treatment for the coronavirus.

“Her strength and determination are amazing, and we wish her well as she continues to recover,” Phoebe Putney Health System wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for being an inspiration, Ms. Maude!”

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)