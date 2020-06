BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman with dementia who went missing has been located, Boston police said.

Zheng Wang, 79, was reported missing Thursday after she left her home in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston around 11:40 a.m. and never returned, according to police.

Boston police announced Friday morning that she had been found.

