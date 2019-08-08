MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are searching for a woman with “fabulous nails” who keeps looking into other people’s mailboxes.

The Malden Police Department posted on Facebook two still pictures from a surveillance camera that shows the suspect approaching a home in the area of Park Street.

“We must say, we love the long green fingernails; really brings out the spirit of SUMMER,” the department wrote. “Just have one little request… STOP LOOKING INTO MAILBOXES THAT DON’T BELONG TO YOU.”

They suggested that if the woman needs help finding the nearest post office, she should go to the Malden police station on Eastern Avenue for assistance.

