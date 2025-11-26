BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman with ties to the family of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was taken into custody by ICE in Revere, according to Attorney Todd Pomerleau.

Pomerleau, a lawyer who represents Bruna Caroline Ferreira, said she has a child with Leavitt’s brother Michael and they share custody of him.

He said Ferreira was detained near her home in Revere at approximately 12 p.m. on November 12 while she was driving to pick up her son from school.

Pomerleau said she was arrested without a warrant and is currently being held in Louisiana.

Karoline Leavitt is from New Hampshire. President Trump appointed her as the White House Press Secretary earlier this year.

7NEWS has reached out to Leavitt’s office and ICE about the arrest, and have not yet heard back.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

