Woman with multiple sclerosis says she was pulled from car, brutally beaten in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton woman with multiple sclerosis says she was dragged from a car and brutally beaten during an apparent road rage incident that was caught on camera in Brockton on Wednesday night.

Lydia Morales, a 36-year-old mother of two, was left with a broken arm, cuts, scrapes, and pain all over her body when she said a man approached her friend’s car, yanked her from the passenger seat and proceeded to pummel her in the street.

“He came back and started punching me in my face and my chest,” a distraught Morales said. “I just kept punching up because I didn’t know what to do.”

Morales and her friend were on their way to a play rehearsal when a man in a BMW SUV pulled up near the intersection of Brooke and Bartlett streets about 5 p.m, boxed them in and suggested that she was a white racist.

“I’m Puerto Rican, my daughter is Cape Verdean and my best friend that was driving the car is a black woman,” Morales said.

The suspect fled after the vicious attack and has not yet been apprehended.

“I have bruises all up my back from when I was punched to the ground,” Morales added. “I’m just very, very sore.”

Morales said the suspect knocked her cell phone from her arm during the altercation but when police found it about 30 minutes later, it was still recording. The video captured an image of the suspect’s face and license plate.

Police are aware of the suspect’s identity and are working to track him down. His name has not been made public.

As Morales continues to recover, she has a simple message for her attacker: “turn yourself in.”

“Don’t do this to other people,” she said.” This is not OK. You need help.”

Morales is slated to undergo surgery on her broken arm next week.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)