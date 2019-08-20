Woman with young child in car crashes into wall during NH police chase

NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) – A woman driving with a 6-year-old child in her car was arrested after she crashed into a retaining wall during a wild police pursuit through Nashua, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers allegedly saw 32-year-old Tracey Pelletier, of Nashua, driving while using her cellphone around 2 p.m. and attempted to pull her over, police said. But Pelletier allegedly refused to pull over and sped off.

An officer chased Pelletier but stopped due to safety concerns, police said. Pelletier’s drive came to a crashing end in the area of Amherst Street, where she slammed into a wall.

Pelletier allegedly climbed out of the wreck and took off running, and her 6-year-old son ran after her, witnesses said. Pelletier was tracked down a short distance from the scene and was arrested.

“He was crying, he was scared. He wanted his mom,” Pam Leduc, who witnessed the accident, said. “He went chasing after her. I grabbed him so he wouldn’t get hurt.”

The child was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

Pelletier is facing charges including endangering the welfare of a child, conduct after an arrest, reckless conduct, trespass, driving without a license, using a cellphone while driving, resisting arrest, and disobeying a police officer.

