Woman without masks wears Buzz Lightyear helmet to grocery store

STALLINGS, N.C. (WHDH) — A North Carolina woman who didn’t have any masks at her house decided to get creative before venturing out to the grocery store amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Kelly Hogan Painter donned a Buzz Lightyear toy helmet to the store to buy her family food.

Her husband had told her that she shouldn’t go to the store without a mask so she grabbed the next best thing.

Painter videotaped herself before she headed into the store, saying, “I’m going in,” as she pressed a button on the helmet, sending the mask over her head.

At least one person approached Painter, asking if they could take a picture of her.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)