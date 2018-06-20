Woman’s body found in burned out mobile home in Exeter, NH

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) — A burned-out shell is all that remains of the back of a mobile home in Exeter, New Hampshire where a woman’s body was found inside.

Officials say the flames broke out early Tuesday morning. After responding crews managed to put out the fire, they found the victim’s body.

Neighbors say they can’t believe it.

“The neighborhood is very quiet,” said Susan Harris. “I feel very safe here. It’s been an excellent place for me to live.”

Now that neighborhood has a state police investigation truck parked nearby as authorities look into what happened.

Neighbors say the woman living inside the home was in her 60s and had just moved in around 2 weeks ago. Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started and how the woman died.

Today crews used 3D laser technology to scan the scene. State troopers say the equipment is made for surveyors and helps them put together a virtual model of the scene after they’re gone.

Neighbors say they hope police will be able to shed some light on exactly what happened in this normally quiet mobile home park.

“I feel they’ll get to the bottom of what happened,” Harris said. “I just feel very sad about it.”

