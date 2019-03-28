Woman’s body found in state park near Connecticut River

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found Thursday in the area of Elwell State Park in Northampton, officials said.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was discovered near the Connecticut River, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. Her name has not been released.

The incident does not appear to be suspicious but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause of death.

Northampton police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

