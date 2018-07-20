Woman’s body found on edge of Merrimack River

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman’s body was found Friday morning on the edge of the Merrimack River in Lawrence, an official said.

Officers responding to the area of 85 Baystate Road for a report of a person in the water about 10:15 a.m. found the body of an adult female, according to Carrie Kimball Monahan, a spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

The Essex State Police Detective Unit does not suspect foul play at this time.

The woman has not yet been positively identified.

No additional details were available. An investigation is ongoing.

